CONSENSUS VIRTUAL SCREENING OF DARK CHEMICAL MATTER AND FOOD CHEMICALS UNCOVER POTENTIAL INHIBITORS OF SARS-COV-2 MAIN PROTEASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25089-25099

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04922K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Marisa G. Santibáñez-Morán, Edgar López-López, Fernando D. Prieto-Martínez, Norberto Sánchez-Cruz, José L. Medina-Franco

As part of a global effort to identify drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19, herein, we report small molecules commercially available selected from a consensus virtual screening strategy.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Pho8jdMDfBA/D0RA04922K