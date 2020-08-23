ConRes Colloquium: David Matz Fellows Report

Experiential learning is a process through which students develop knowledge, skills, and values from direct experiences outside a traditional academic setting. The David Matz Fellowship Program enables awardees to participate in summer experiential learning opportunities. While the challenges of COVID-19 made most travel impossible this summer, our 2020 fellows Balkissa Daouda Diallo, Mariam Davlashelidze and Leena Maqsood utilized the award to conduct research locally. Though the Northern Ireland Summer Institute was unfortunately cancelled, fellows Augusta Davis, Jumakhan Rahyab and Maeve Rogers used their awards to take an online summer course with Professor Marie Breen-Smyth, the Institute’s Director, on Peacebuilding After Violent Conflict: the case of Northern Ireland. Please join us as the 2020 David Matz Fellows report on the value of their summer educational experiences.

This event counts as colloquium credit for conflict resolution students.

For disability-related accommodations, including dietary accommodations, please visit www.ada.umb.edu two weeks prior to the event.