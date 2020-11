(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 13 novembre 2020 A team of researchers for the first time has found a correlation between the levels of bacteria and fungi in the gastrointestinal tract of children and the amount of common chemicals found in their home environment. The work could lead to better understanding of how these semi-volatile organic compounds may affect human health.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201112080906.htm