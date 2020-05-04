CONNECTING MOLECULAR MECHANISMS OF BIOFILM FORMATION AND FUNCTIONAL BIOMATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00001A, Perspective

Samuel B. Lum, Robert Osgood

Biofilms are arguably the root cause of most human infections, imposing a high level of public health concern. Exploring the molecular pathogenesis on material interfaces is essential to improving future medical devices.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/D0ME00001A