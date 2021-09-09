(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to National Book Festival Blog from the Library of Congress.

During this year’s Festival, Library of Congress experts are opening our national library to you in five virtual live presentations! These interactive sessions, taking place Sept. 20-24 at 3 p.m. ET, give you the chance to learn more about the Library’s collections and services, and to connect directly with our experts in live Q&A. From genealogy to Spider-Man, we have something for everyone.

