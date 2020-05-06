CONNECT TO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SPECIALISTS WITH UH TELEHEALTH PORTAL

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 06 maggio 2020

It’s natural to feel worried, stressed and anxious during these trying times. Hawaiʻi UTelehealth has made an online portal available for Hawaiʻi residents to speak to behavioral health professionals about these concerns and more. The first visit is free to the patient, and some health care providers offer all free visits for those without insurance.

The telemedicine service is provided by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine ( JABSOM ) and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

“We want to offer a safety net for individuals who can’t reach health care and mental health care during this trying time and into the future,” said Kelley Withy, director of the JABSOM Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center.

The following health professionals are among those available to patients:

Psychiatrist

Psychologist

Clinical social worker

Certified substance abuse counselor

Treatment of drug use and chemical dependency

Psychiatric advanced practice nurse practitioners

Licensed mental health counselor

Patients can call between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for an on-demand telehealth session, or schedule an appointment with a provider.

Hawaiʻi UTelehealth also provides a COVID-19 screening tool that lists testing locations and links to other general information.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/05/05/telepsych-portal-connects-patients/