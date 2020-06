(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 giugno 2020 Temporary waiver of requirement for privately held RoR ETCs who utilize RUS loans to provide copies of their RUS Operating Report for Telecommunications Borrowers with their Form 481. Carriers must submit a copy to USAC at the time it is due to USDA

Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/364793