mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Agenparl

CONGRESS STEPS UP TO HELP LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mer 08 luglio 2020

Two new bills just introduced in Congress will help the livestock industry better serve consumers. Micheal Clements has more.

Idaho ranchers are seeing changes in thee cattle industry. With COVID-19, the supply chain has been disrupted, now consumers are going straight to ranchers.

It’s smaller than it used to be, but the U.S. still has an agricultural trade surplus with the rest of the world. Gary Crawford reports:

USDA has a host of programs and flexibilities to help agricultural producers during hard times. Stephanie Ho has more.

Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2020/07/congress-steps-up-to-help

