venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

LA CHIESA IN INDIA: NO ALLA NUOVA LEGGE FISCALE, A RISCHIO LE…

Agenparl

CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.
S.914 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/914 ]
Coordinated Ocean Observations and Research Act of 2019 (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.529 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/529 ]
National Landslide Preparedness Act (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.850 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/850 ]
Highly Rural Veteran Transportation Program Extension Act (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.2336 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/2336 ]
Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act of 2019 (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.Res.656 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-resolution/656 ]
A resolution recognizing the importance of the blueberry industry to the United States and designating July 2020 as “National Blueberry Month”. (07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2109 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2109 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2110 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2110 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) S.Res.664 [ https://www.congress.gov/help/faq#legislationnew ]
A resolution designating the week of September 20 through September 26, 2020, as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Week” . (07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2032 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2032 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN1990 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/1990 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2045 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2045 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2111 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2111 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2112 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2112 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2114 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2114 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2115 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2115 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2116 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2116 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2119 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2119 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2052 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2052 ]
(07/30/2020 legislative day) body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More