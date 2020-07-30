CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.

S.914 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/914 ]

Coordinated Ocean Observations and Research Act of 2019 (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.529 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/529 ]

National Landslide Preparedness Act (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.850 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/850 ]

Highly Rural Veteran Transportation Program Extension Act (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.2336 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/2336 ]

Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act of 2019 (07/30/2020 legislative day) S.Res.656 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-resolution/656 ]

A resolution recognizing the importance of the blueberry industry to the United States and designating July 2020 as “National Blueberry Month”. (07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2109 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2109 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2110 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2110 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) S.Res.664 [ https://www.congress.gov/help/faq#legislationnew ]

A resolution designating the week of September 20 through September 26, 2020, as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Week” . (07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2032 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2032 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN1990 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/1990 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2045 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2045 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2111 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2111 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2112 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2112 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2114 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2114 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2115 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2115 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2116 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2116 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2119 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2119 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) PN2052 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/2052 ]

(07/30/2020 legislative day) body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]