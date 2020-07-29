mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
MIGRANTI, DI MAIO: SBARCHI SONO PROBLEMA DA AFFRONTARE

COVID, SALVINI: RINTRACCIATI 5 PAKISTANI CON LA FEBBRE ANCHE IN FRIULI VENEZIA…

PUGLIA: DOPPIA PREFERENZA, INTERGRUPPO DONNE CAMERA CHIEDE INTERVENTO CONTE

YEMEN: I SEPARATISTI DEL SUD PRONTI ALLA PACE. CONTINUA LA GUERRA CONTRO…

PIACENZA. MICELI, ARMA DEI CARABINIERI RIFERIMENTO IMPRESCINDIBILE. DAL GOVERNO RISPOSTE TEMPESTIVE

EVALUATION OF COURT AND TRIBUNAL VIDEO HEARINGS PROCESS PUBLISHED

APPOINTMENT OF U.S. COORDINATOR FOR THE ARCTIC REGION

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), VIGILEREMO SU SGOMBERO CAMPO NOMADI VALLE DELL’ANIENE

LAVORO, CONSULENTI DEL LAVORO IN PIAZZA DI MONTE CITORIO CON SALVINI, MELONI/VIDEO

CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.
PN1937 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/1937 ]
Derek Kan, of California, to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, vice Russell Vought. (07/29/2020 legislative day) body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
