CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

S.Res.661

A resolution recognizing the importance of independent living for individuals with disabilities made possible by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and calling for further action to strengthen home and community living for individuals with disabilities. (07/28/2020 legislative day)

