mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

UPDATED OUTSOURCING PLAYBOOK

GOVERNO, CONTE: A BERGAMO VADO SENZA PREOCCUPAZIONI, AL CENTRODESTRA DICO CHE MAI…

STATEMENT REGARDING TREASURY SECURITIES, AGENCY MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES, AND AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES…

SALVINI: FIANO (PD), STRANA VISIONE DEL DIRITTO, AMICI SEMPRE INNOCENTI, NEMICI MAI

SLOVAK AMBASSADOR VISITED HONORARY CONSULATE IN LIMASSOL, 02.06.2020

PRINSES BEATRIX BEZOEKT NATIONALE BUITENSPEELDAG VAN JANTJE BETON

THE PANDEMIC IS FAR FROM OVER: WE NEED A STRONG WHO TO…

SECOND MEETING OF THE BELARUSIAN-UKRAINIAN WORKING GROUP ON INTERREGIONAL AND CROSS-BORDER COOPERATION

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT A PRESS AVAILABILITY ON THE RELEASE OF…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT A PRESS AVAILABILITY ON THE RELEASE OF…

Agenparl

CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 10 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.
PN1748 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/1748 ]
Justin Reed Walker, of Kentucky, to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, vice Thomas G. Griffith, retiring. (06/10/2020 legislative day) body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More