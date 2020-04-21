CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.

H.R.266 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/266 ]

Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 (04/21/2020 legislative day) H.R.6322 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6322 ]

Student Veteran Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 (04/21/2020 legislative day) PN1103 [ https://www.congress.gov/nomination/116th-congress/1103 ]

Mitchell A. Silk, of New York, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, vice Heath P. Tarbert, resigned. (04/21/2020 legislative day)

