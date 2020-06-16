CONGRESS.GOV: SENATE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: Senate Floor Today from the Library of Congress.

S.712 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/712 ]

Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act (06/15/2020 legislative day) S.Res.620 [ https://www.congress.gov/help/faq#legislationnew ]

S.Res.620 [ https://www.congress.gov/help/faq#legislationnew ]

A resolution designating June 19, 2020, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which news of the end of slavery reached the slaves in the Southwestern States . (06/15/2020 legislative day)

