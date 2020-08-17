CONGRESS.GOV NOTIFICATIONS CONGRESS.GOV ENHANCEMENTS FOR AUGUST OF 2020

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov Notifications from the Library of Congress.

Congress.gov Enhancements for August of 2020 [ https://www.congress.gov/about/enhancements/?loclr=eacdg ]

We are pleased to bring you the Congress.gov enhancements [ https://www.congress.gov/about/enhancements/?loclr=eacdg ]for August of 2020.

“*Enhancement Congressional Record Bound Edition*”

* Bound Congressional Record volumes 129-134 [ https://www.congress.gov/quick-search/congressional-record?wordsPhrases=&wordVariants=on&congresses%5b0%5d=all&dates=datesCongress§ionDailyDigest=on§ionSenate=on§ionHouse=on§ionExtensionsOfRemarks=on&representative%5b0%5d=&senator%5b0%5d=&searchResultViewType=compact&q=%7b%22cr-edition%22:%22Bound+Edition%22,%22congress%22:%5b%22100%22,%2299%22,98%5d%7d&pageSort=issueAsc ] covering the 98th 100th Congresses (1983-1988) are available.

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]