(AGENPARL) – lun 14 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis: Law Librarians of Congress » Congress from the Library of Congress.

06/14/2021 09:57 AM EDT

In May, Andrew highlighted the addition of the Statutes at Large from the 82nd – 92nd Congresses (1951-1972) to Congress.gov. He also mentioned that these laws did not yet have titles listed in Congress.gov, and that the titles would be added in a future release. With this release, the Congress.gov team has added the titles […]

🔊 Listen to this