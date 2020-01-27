27 Gennaio 2020
CONGRESS.GOV: HOUSE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: House Floor Today from the Library of Congress.

H.R.4704 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/4704 ]
Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act (01/27/2020 legislative day) H.R.5671 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/5671 ]
Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020 (01/27/2020 legislative day)

