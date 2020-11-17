martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
Breaking News

LEGGE DI BILANCIO. PD, CHE FINE HA FATTO ISTITUTO INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE DI…

STRADA PARCHI, PEZZOPANE (PD): CONCLUSA PULITURA TRAFORO GRAN SASSO IN ANTICIPO. SPLENDIDA…

​​​​​MES. DELRIO: RINUNCIANDO, PER RISORSE A SANITà PAGHEREMO DI PIù

MES: DE LUCA (PD), IRRAGIONEVOLE NO A PRIORI. DISCUTA IL PARLAMENTO

COVID, SALVINI: PD E 5STELLE RITARDANO GLI AIUTI ECONOMICI PUR DI CANCELLARE…

MOZAMBICO, VESCOVI: APPELLO ALLA PACE E IL PENSIERO ALLE VITTIME DEL COVID

USA, BIDEN NOMINA RICHARD STENGEL «ANTI-FREE SPEECH» PER IL TRANSITION TEAM MEDIA…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES UPDATE

SEMPRE PIù “PADRONI DELLA TERRA”, A DANNO DI DIRITTI UMANI E AMBIENTE

ATLANTE SAVE THE CHILDREN ITALIA: DIMINUISCONO I BAMBINI, AUMENTANO LE DISUGAGLIANZE

Agenparl

CONGRESS.GOV: HOUSE FLOOR TODAY UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 17 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Congress.gov: House Floor Today from the Library of Congress.
H.R.4806 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/4806 ]
H.R.3878 [ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3878 ]
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More