giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
Agenparl

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEWLY-ELECTED LEADERS!

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020

As chair of the Leadership Development/Governance Committee, I’m pleased to offer congratulations to our newly-elected volunteer leaders!

We are excited to have such a distinguished group of individuals who have been elected to serve AGU and our community. These individuals, along with others who are serving on AGU’s Board, Council, College of Fellows and 25 sections, will be integral in helping us chart the path forward to discovery and solution-based science as outlined in AGU’s new strategic plan.

As President Robin Bell noted in her note to the Board about the election, “At AGU we had the most diverse slate of candidates ever step forward and offer to serve. Despite the pandemic and the challenges that our community has faced and continues to face personally and professionally, we are pleased that more than 18% of our membership voted in our election. I’m so proud that we elected Lisa Graumlich, a paleoclimatologist and the first openly LGBTQ+ president-elect of AGU. Lisa, together with the rest of the newly elected Board, Council, College of Fellows and section leaders, will comprise the most diverse AGU leadership when Susan Lozier takes over as the new president in 2021. We have a chance to continue to lead and the opportunities for our science and our scientific community are now much more hopeful.”

I would encourage you to read my Eos recap on the 2020 AGU Election and the upcoming leadership transition.

We are grateful to all who voted. Please join me in congratulating these newly elected leaders!

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/fromtheprow/congratulations-to-the-newly-elected-leaders/

