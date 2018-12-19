Congratulations to all FDEF graduates

(agenparl) – luxembourg mer 19 dicembre 2018

On 12 December, the Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance conferred a total of 556 degrees to graduates from its Bachelor and Master programmes.

The University of Luxembourg celebrated its second annual graduation week in 2018, with the Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance hosting its students for their special day on 12 December. In total, 259 Bachelor students completed their studies in the Bachelor en Droit, the Bachelor en Gestion, and the Bachelor en Sciences Économie et de Gestion this year.

During an evening ceremony, the FDEF’s 297 Master graduates received their diplomas in Accounting and Audit, Economics and Finance, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Banking and Finance, Wealth Management, and the Faculty’s six Master of Laws (LL.M.) specialisations. In addition, the first graduating class of the Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management joined the celebration.

Students were welcomed to both ceremonies by the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Katalin Ligeti, and the Rector of the University of Luxembourg, Prof. Stéphane Pallage, who congratulated students and wished them all the best for their future. Bachelor students had the pleasure of welcoming one of their own, class of 2016 graduates Norbert Rugira, as graduation speaker.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of a number of external partners, the best graduates from a range of disciplines were awarded special prizes in recognition of outstanding achievement:

Prize

Awarded by

Awarded to

Prix Germain Dondeliger

Amis de l’Université du Luxembourg, represented by Prof. Rolf Tarrach

Jérôme Schank, Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Bourse Azizi du Master en Droit et Contentieux de l’Union Européenne

Josef Azizi

Laura Baxter

Sarah Tas

Prix du Barreau pour le/la major de promotion du Bachelor et Master

Barreau de Luxembourg, represented by Maître François Kremer (Bâtonnier), Maître François Prum (Bâtonnier Sortant)

Michel Keiser, Bachelor en Droit

Angelica Fernandez, Master in Space, Communication and Media Law

Diplôme d’exellence académique

Fondation du Mérite Européen, represented by Mr Jacques Santer and Mr Michael Chamier

Lynn Jonckheere, Master in European Private Law

Economist Club Luxembourg Prize for the Best Master Thesis in Economics and Finance

Economist Club Luxembourg, represented by Ms Isabelle Lahr

Nikita Gaponiuk, Master in Economist and Finance – Research Track

Bank of China Prize for the best student of the MSc in Banking and Finance

Bank of China, represented by Ms Liu Juan

Valérian Catuhe

Xiao Hu

Pictet Prize for best student of the Master in Wealth Management

Pictet & Cie (Europe), represented by Mr Christophe Deltomme

Noemi Bencz

INVESTAS Prize for the best Master thesis in finance

INVESTAS asbl, represented by Mr Jean Lambert

David Biczok, MSc in Banking and Finance

Claude Loes, MSc in Banking and Finance

Following the Bachelor and Master graduation ceremonies, 19 doctoral graduates from the FDEF celebrated their successes during the University’s PhD graduation event on 14 December, organised jointly for all Faculties and Interdisciplinary Centres.

The Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance would like to congratulation all of its graduates and wishes them the best of success for their future paths. Graduates can remain in contact with the University and the Faculty through the alumni network.

In addition, we would like to thank all sponsors, partners and speaker who helped make this a very special event in the academic lives of our new graduates.

