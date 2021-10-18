(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/18/2021 06:57 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate President-elect José Maria Neves on his victory in Cabo Verde’s presidential election on October 17 as well as the people of Cabo Verde.

Cabo Verde’s peaceful multi-party democracy is widely regarded as one of the most stable and democratic models in Africa. I congratulate all candidates, election workers, and voters for conducting an election that was free and fair and procedurally transparent in keeping with Cabo Verde’s strong commitment to democratic values. The United States is eager to work closely with Cabo Verde to further strengthen the robust ties between our nations and deepen our partnership in security, trade and commerce, clean energy, and education.

