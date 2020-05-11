lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI HA PERSO IL LAVORO

AIRC, LE AZALEE QUEST’ANNO FIORISCONO VIA WEB

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2019) 244 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXII N. 22 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), MIX DI MINI INTERVENTI, COSì ECONOMIA NON REGGE

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E CARCERI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONAFEDE – GIOVEDì ALLE 12.30…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), CHIUSURA PARCHI A ROMA è INACCETTABILE

COMUNICATO: FEDERALISMO FISCALE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BOCCIA – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E COMPARTO AGRICOLO, AUDIZIONE PAGLIARDINI, AGENZIA EROGAZIONI IN AGRICOLTURA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE SOCIETà ITALIANA STUDIO MEDIO ORIENTE – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

CONFORMATIONAL EQUILIBRIUM OF MINE REGULATES ALLOWABLE CONCENTRATION RANGES OF A PROTEIN WAVE FOR CELL DIVISION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

The Min system for determining the cell division position at the center in bacteria has a unique character that uses a protein wave (Min wave) emerged by its components (MinD and MinE). The Min wave emerges under the coupling of chemical reactions and molecular diffusions of MinDE and appears when the concentration of MinD and MinE are similar. However, the nanoscale mechanism to determine their concentration ranges remained elusive. In this study, by using artificial cells as a mimic of cells, we showed that the dominant MinE conformations determine the allowable concentration ranges for Min wave emergence. Furthermore, the deletion of the membrane-binding region of MinE indicated that the region is essential for limiting the concentration ranges narrower. These findings illustrate a parameter tuning mechanism underlying complex molecular systems at nanoscale for spatiotemporal regulation in living cells, and show a possibility that regulation of the equilibrium among molecular conformations can work as a switch for cell division.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/Hl_CfnTkNYk/D0NR00242A

Post collegati

COBALT (II) IONS AND COBALT NANOPARTICLE EMBEDDED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMERS: AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER-SPLITTING REACTIONS

Redazione

DESIGN OF FLUORINATED HYPERBRANCHED POLYETHER COPOLYMERS FOR 19F MRI NANOTHERANOSTICS

Redazione

CONFORMATIONAL EQUILIBRIUM OF MINE REGULATES ALLOWABLE CONCENTRATION RANGES OF A PROTEIN WAVE FOR CELL DIVISION

Redazione

NIR-TO-NIR EMISSION ON A WATER-SOLUBLE {ER6} AND {ER3YB3} NANOSIZED MOLECULAR WHEEL

Redazione

A CO-CRYSTALLIZATION INDUCED SURFACE MODIFICATION STRATEGY WITH CYANURIC ACID MODULATES THE BANDGAP EMISSION OF CARBON DOTS

Redazione

(-)-EPICATECHIN MITIGATES HIGH FAT DIET-INDUCED NEUROINFLAMMATION AND ALTERED BEHAVIOR IN MICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More