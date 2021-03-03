mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
CONFORMATION-INDUCED VIBRATIONAL SPECTRAL DYNAMICS OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE AND VICINAL WATER MOLECULES

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06028C, Paper
Aritri Biswas, Bhabani S. Mallik
We studied the conformation-induced spectral response of water molecules due to site-specific structural alterations of solvated hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) employing DFT-based first-principles molecular dynamics (FPMD) simulations. Wavelet transform was used…
