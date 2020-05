(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 18 maggio 2020 Conference Series LLC Ltd is overwhelmed to announce the commencement of World Congress on Midwifery, Maternal Health and Gynecology to be held during August 19-20, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The upcoming conference will be organized around the theme “Bridging excellence in Pregnancy and Child Birth”.

