mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
CONDUCTING POLYMERS: A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW ON RECENT ADVANCES IN SYNTHESIS, PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5659-5697
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA07800J, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Namsheer K, Chandra Sekhar Rout
Conducting polymers are extensively studied due to their outstanding properties, including tunable electrical property, optical and high mechanical properties, easy synthesis and effortless fabrication and high environmental stability over conventional inorganic materials.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/FO0h5xBJZqI/D0RA07800J

