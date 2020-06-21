(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Ministry of Earth Science

Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June



and in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab during 24th & 25th June and in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab during 24th & 25th June Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days and over East & adjoiningcentral India during next 2-3 days Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards



21 JUN 2020 8:45PM by PIB Delhi

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

♦ A cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level lies over north interior Odisha & neighbourhood.

♦ A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels and it is likely to shift southwards during next 3 days. As aresult, strengthening of easterly wind and high moisture feeding form the Bay of Bengal is very likely over north India during same period.

♦ Under the above scenario:

Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and someparts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June; into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining partsof Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during 24th & 25th June.

. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 daysand over East & adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab,Haryana, Chandigarh &Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards.

Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in for updates.

