Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June

and in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab during 24th & 25th June

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days and over East & adjoiningcentral India during next 2-3 days

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards