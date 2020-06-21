domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, CERIMONIA DI RINGRAZIAMENTO DEI MEDICI E INFERMIERI DELLA TASK FORCE DELLA…

DAL CARCERE DI REGGIO EMILIA MASCHERINE PER I BAMBINI UGANDESI

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: TASER ANCHE PER LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA, ALTRO CHE SVUOTACARCERI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: LE LITI NEL GOVERNO CONDANNANO LA LIGURIA ALL’ISOLAMENTO. PER…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: INCONTREREMO CONTE PER CONFRONTARCI, PAESE FERMO

IL COVID NON Dà TREGUA ALL’AMERICA LATINA. OMS RIVEDE LINEE GUIDA

CORONAVIRUS, OMS: NON SERVONO PIU’ 2 TAMPONI NEGATIVI PER STABILIRE GUARIGIONE

EGITTO, SALVINI: UNA NOSTRA CONNAZIONALE È RICOVERATA AL CAIRO, SIAMO AL LAVORO…

IL PAPA EMERITO TORNA IN VATICANO

IL PAPA: RISCOPERTA LA BELLEZZA DI TANTI LUOGHI LIBERI DAL TRAFFICO E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » CONDITIONS BECOMING FAVOURABLE FOR FURTHER ADVANCE OF SOUTHWEST MONSOON INTO SOME MORE PARTS OF MADHYA PRADESH AND UTTAR PRADESH AND SOME PARTS OF UTTARAKHAND AROUND 23RD JUNE

CONDITIONS BECOMING FAVOURABLE FOR FURTHER ADVANCE OF SOUTHWEST MONSOON INTO SOME MORE PARTS OF MADHYA PRADESH AND UTTAR PRADESH AND SOME PARTS OF UTTARAKHAND AROUND 23RD JUNE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Ministry of Earth Science

Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June

and in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab during 24th & 25th June

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days and over East & adjoiningcentral India during next 2-3 days

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards


Posted On:
21 JUN 2020 8:45PM by PIB Delhi

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

♦ A cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level lies over north interior Odisha & neighbourhood.

♦ A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels and it is likely to shift southwards during next 3 days. As aresult, strengthening of easterly wind and high moisture feeding form the Bay of Bengal is very likely over north India during same period.

♦ Under the above scenario:

  1. Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and someparts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June; into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining partsof Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during 24th & 25th June.
  1. . Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 daysand over East & adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
  1. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab,Haryana, Chandigarh &Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards.

Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in for updates.

*****

NB/KGS/(IMD Release)

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 10

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1633239

Post collegati

CONDITIONS BECOMING FAVOURABLE FOR FURTHER ADVANCE OF SOUTHWEST MONSOON INTO SOME MORE PARTS OF MADHYA PRADESH AND UTTAR PRADESH AND SOME PARTS OF UTTARAKHAND AROUND 23RD JUNE

Redazione

RECORD-BREAKING PROCUREMENT OF MINOR FOREST PRODUCES (MFP) UNDER MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE FOR MFP SCHEME

Redazione

UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGHREVIEWS HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN “ASPIRATIONAL” DISTRICTS.

Redazione

DETECTION OF ?UORINE IN HOT EXTREME HELIUM STARS SOLVES THEIR EVOLUTION MYSTERY

Redazione

UNION MINORITY AFFAIRS MINISTER SHRI MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI PARTICIPATES WITH PERFORMING YOGA AT HIS RESIDENCE WITH PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES ON THE OCCASION OF THE SIXTH INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

Redazione

NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (NTA) LAUNCHES HINDI TESTS FEATURE ON NATIONAL TEST ABHYAS MOBILE APP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More