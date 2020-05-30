(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

Ministry of Earth Science

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon



Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen Likely formation of a Low pressure area over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Seaduring next 36 hours



30 MAY 2020 9:18PM by PIB Delhi

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Cyclone Warning Divisionof the India Meteorological Department (Evening observations and inferences):

(1) The Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen moved further southwestwards with a speed of 05 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 30th May, 2020 near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 53.9°E, about 20 km west of Salalah (Oman) and 200 km east-northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen). It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move slowly west-southwestwards along south Oman & Yemen coasts.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 30.05.20/1730 17.0/53.9 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression 31.05.20/0530 16.8/53.6 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 31.05.20/1730 16.6/53.2 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 01.06.20/0530 16.5/52.7 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 01.06.20/1730 16.2/52.2 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression

(2) Another low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast & adjoining EastcentralArabian Seaduring next 36 hoursand concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours and likely to intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat & adjoining north Maharashtra coasts during next 4-5 days.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

No adverse weather is likely over the Indian land areas, with the first system, as it is located over south coastal Oman and is expected to move over Oman and Yemen during next 48 hours and dissipate there.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 48 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 48 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 48 hours.

In view of the likely development of the second low pressure system over southeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from 31st May, until further advisories.

Meanwhile,

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea,Maldives­Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.Favourable conditions for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 1st June,2020.

DEPRESSION 17.0° N/ 53.9°E

