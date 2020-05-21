giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
CONCURRENT IMPROVEMENT IN JSC AND VOC IN HIGH-EFFICIENCY TERNARY ORGANIC SOLAR CELLS ENABLED BY A RED-ABSORBING SMALL-MOLECULE ACCEPTOR WITH HIGH LUMO LEVEL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

Ternary organic solar cells (OSCs) have demonstrated great potential in promoting the power conversion efficiency (PCE) of single-junction OSCs. Generally, the introduction of a third component with redshifted absorption spectra can broaden absorption spectra and thereby potentially enhances short-circuit current density (JSC), but reduces open circuit voltage (VOC). Herein, a small-molecule acceptor (SMA) named N7IT with a high LUMO energy level and a redshifted absorption spectrum, is employed as the the third component into the PM6:IT-4F-based binary host. Unlike previous results, the introduction of N71T enhances both the VOC and the JSC relative to the PM6:IT-4F host binary system. The champion ternary device (PM6:IT-4F:N7IT = 1:0.7:0.3) demonstrates an outstanding PCE of 15.02%, significantly higher than its binary counterparts. This strategy is further validated in PM6:Y6 blends, where the addition of SY3 featuring near-infrared absorption and high LUMO effectively boosts PCE from 16.49% to 17.07%. Our result proves the effectiveness of appropriate third component and demonstrates the potential of red-absorbing, high-LUMO SMAs in further promoting the efficiency of single-junction binary OSCs.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/6BssJIZ5Gos/D0EE00662A

CONCURRENT IMPROVEMENT IN JSC AND VOC IN HIGH-EFFICIENCY TERNARY ORGANIC SOLAR CELLS ENABLED BY A RED-ABSORBING SMALL-MOLECULE ACCEPTOR WITH HIGH LUMO LEVEL

