mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT ISSUES COUNTRY REPORTS ON TERRORISM 2019

CAMPANIA, SALVINI: DE LUCA STRAPARLAVA DI LANCIAFIAMME MA NON RIESCE A RISOLVERE…

REDDITO CITTADINANZA: CALABRIA (FI), RISULTATI DISASTROSI, VA ELIMINATO

DECRETO-LEGGE ULTERIORI MISURE URGENTI PER FRONTEGGIARE L’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: APPROVAZIONE IN…

NEOFASCISMI: PD, BENE LAMORGESE MA ORA SERVE UNA NUOVA LEGGE

UNITED STATES PROVIDES ADDITIONAL U.S. FOREIGN ASSISTANCE FOR EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA, AND…

COVID-19: LEAVE NO WORKERS BEHIND

CONCURRENT DETECTION AND TREATMENT OF CYANIDE CONTAMINATED WATER USING MECHANOSYNTHESIZED RECEPTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Development of receptors that can detect as well as treat cyanide in aqueous sample is an indispensable job for environmental protection. Herein, we present bulk-solvent free and instant green synthesis of a series of turn-on fluorimetric probes that can specifically detect the deadly poison cyanide among various anions and metal ions tested in water. Selective recognition of cyanide by the mechanosynthesized compounds is even observable by the naked eyes, which remained unaffected in presence of various challenging species. NMR spectroscopic investigation supports chemodosimetric sensing of cyanide by the receptors. Remarkable 55-83 fold fluorescence enhancement by the probes could reach limit of detection (LOD) in the range 8-26 ppb, well below the permissible limit of cyanide in drinking water. Being minuscule soluble in water, cyanide treatment studies with the ionophores showed greater than 99 % reduction in free cyanide concentration after three consecutive batches of operation. Furthermore, the compounds can be used as sensitive probes for the estimation of cyanide in human blood serum at physiological condition. Overall, results presented in this article would certainly find great use in the area of cyanide pollution with regard to simultaneous sensing and treatment of free cyanide, which is heretofore unprecedented.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/rcqneRQUuEk/D0AN00449A

