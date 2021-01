(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (Concordia University) Melatonin, a hormone commonly associated with sleep-wake regulation, has been found to reduce cysts in fruit flies, according to Concordia researchers. It’s a finding that may affect the way we treat some kidney diseases and reduce the need for kidney transplants.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/cu-crf012621.php