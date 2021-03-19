CONCOMITANT POLYMORPHS: AN ALTERNATIVE TO MODULATE OXYGEN EVOLUTION PERFORMANCE OF MONONUCLEAR NICKEL COMPLEX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QI00079A, Research Article

Chen Hu, Qing-Qing Huang, Haibing Xu, Yuexing Zhang, Xu Peng, Ming-Hua Zeng

The availability of polymorphs of metallic complexes provides an opportunity to reveal the relationship between crystal packing and catalytic activity. Herein, we immobilize two stable concomitant polymorphs (green NiL2-G and…

