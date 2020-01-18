(AGENPARL) – London sab 18 gennaio 2020

Police are very concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.

Kunaka Chinganga was last seen in McDonalds on Sutton High Street at about 10.30hrs on 14 January.

Marie Spear, from the South Area Missing Person’s Unit, said: “Kunaka’s disappearance is very out of character and his family and friends are very worried about him.”

Anyone who has seen Kunaka or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting reference