18 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

BECCIU: STURZO, TESTIMONE DEL VANGELO DELLA GIUSTIZIA E DELLA SPERANZA

FRASER RIVER/BIG BAR LANDSLIDE FISH PASSAGE REMEDIATION PROJECT

MINISTER JORDAN PUSHES FORWARD WITH NEXT PHASE OF BIG BAR LANDSLIDE RESPONSE

EVENTS COMMEMORATING 77TH ANNIVERSARY OF LIFTING OF SIEGE OF LENINGRAD

VIEWING PANORAMA MEMORY SPEAKING: THE ROAD THROUGH WAR

Home » CONCERN FOR WELFARE OF MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM SUTTON
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

CONCERN FOR WELFARE OF MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM SUTTON

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London sab 18 gennaio 2020

Police are very concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.

Kunaka Chinganga was last seen in McDonalds on Sutton High Street at about 10.30hrs on 14 January.

Marie Spear, from the South Area Missing Person’s Unit, said: “Kunaka’s disappearance is very out of character and his family and friends are very worried about him.”

Anyone who has seen Kunaka or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting reference

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/concern-for-welfare-of-missing-15-year-old-boy-from-sutton-391958?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

CONCERN FOR WELFARE OF MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM SUTTON

Redazione

THE TECTONIC PLATES ARE MOVING!

Redazione

ISSUANCE OF AMENDED VENEZUELA-RELATED GENERAL LICENSES

Redazione

CGIL: ANCHE PER IL 2020 STOP A PROVE INVALSI DURANTE ULTIMO ANNO DI CORSO

Redazione

PROPOSAL FOR A COUNCIL DECISION ON THE CONCLUSION OF THE AGREEMENT ON THE WITHDRAWAL OF THE UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION AND THE EUROPEAN ATOMIC ENERGY COMMUNITY – PEV01-00

Redazione

GOVERNMENT TO DELIVER FAMILY CARERS $2000 PAY RISE, EXPAND SCHEME TO SPOUSES THIS YEAR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More