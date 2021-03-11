CONCENTRATION INDUCING WETTABILITY ALTERATION OF NANOSCALE NACL SOLUTION DROPLETS ON CSH SURFACE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06270G, Paper
Dongshuai Hou, Qingrui Yang, Pan Wang, Muhan Wang, Yue Zhang, Xinpeng Wang, Jinrui Zhang
The moisture and corrosive ions adsorbed to the surface area since the hydrophilic nature of the concrete pose a severe challenge to the durability of concrete structures, which makes investigating…
