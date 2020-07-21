CON EDISON ENERGY CONSERVATION REQUEST

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mar 21 luglio 2020 Alert issued 07-20-2020 at 10:50 PM. ConEd has reduced voltage in areas of western Queens, impacting the neighborhoods of Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens, and Middle Village. Con Edison is asking customers to limit use of washers, dryers, air conditioners, & other energy-intensive equipment, & to turn off lights/televisions when not needed.

If you are affected by an outage:

– Report the outage at www.coned.com/ReportOutage or call -800-75-CONED (26633), or if you have a speech or hearing disability, report outages to 1-800-642-2308.

– Please stay safe. Never go near or touch a fallen power line. If you see a downed wire, call 1-800-75-CONED immediately.

– Do not use generators indoors.

– Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage.

– If you are having a life-threatening medical emergency and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1mwKcnX.

