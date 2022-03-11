(AGENPARL) – ven 11 marzo 2022 PONTIFICAL ATHENAEUM REGINA APOSTOLORUM

00163 Roma

Tel. (+39) 06.916891

@upra.org

www.upra.org

EVENTS

Neurotechnologies that love the human person

The Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum at the

BRAIN AWARENESS WEEK

Rome, March 1

, 2022

The Research Group on Neurobioethics of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina

Apostolorum in collaboration with the newly established International Institute of Neurobioethics

(IINBE) and SISPI, the

International Sc

hool of Specialization with Imaginative Procedure

from

March 15 to 19

will participate in

Brain Awareness Week 2022

, sponsored by the

DANA

Foundation

, with

numerous high

level national

international events.

This year, the

Research

Group

, coordinated by Prof. Alberto Carrara, L.C.,

professor at the Faculty of Philosophy and

Fellow

is celebrating its 10th anniversary

ince it began

in March 2012

its collaboration with the DANA Foundation: a private philanthropic organization dedicated to

advancing the understanding of the brain in health and disease.

“In these ten years of organizing academic and cultural events

within World Brain Week, the GdN

has been characterized as much by the methodological interdisciplinarity of its approach to sensitive

ranging

dialogue with Italian

and international experts,”

says Prof. Carrara.

PONTIFICAL ATHENAEUM REGINA APOSTOLORUM

00163 Roma

Tel. (+39) 06.916891

@upra.org

www.upra.org

From 2012 to date, the Neurobioethics

Research

Group has participated in Brain Week with topics

related to Neuro

Consciousness (2012), Neuro

Economics (2013), Neuro

Memory (2014), Neuro

Right

(2015

), Neuro

2018, Robo

any of these events have been co

organized with SISPI, founded and directed by psychiatrist Dr.

Alberto Passerini, and publications of the proceedings

the journal

Studia Bioethica

followed.

Brain Awareness Week Events Program

March 15

NEURO

COVID.

Two afternoons, online via Zoom:

from

from

4pm to 6pm

March 17

NEURO

SPORT.

One afternoon,

on campus

and online via Zoom.

March 18

NEUROTECH. NEUROTECHNOLOGIES THAT LOVE THE HUMAN

PERSON.

One afternoon,

from 4 to 6pm

in person and online via Zoom in collaboration

with the Faculty of Psychology of the European University of Rome.

PONTIFICAL ATHENAEUM REGINA APOSTOLORUM

00163 Roma