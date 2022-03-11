(AGENPARL) – ven 11 marzo 2022 PONTIFICAL ATHENAEUM REGINA APOSTOLORUM
EVENTS
Neurotechnologies that love the human person
The Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum at the
BRAIN AWARENESS WEEK
Rome, March 1
, 2022
The Research Group on Neurobioethics of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina
Apostolorum in collaboration with the newly established International Institute of Neurobioethics
(IINBE) and SISPI, the
International Sc
hool of Specialization with Imaginative Procedure
from
March 15 to 19
will participate in
Brain Awareness Week 2022
, sponsored by the
DANA
Foundation
, with
numerous high
level national
international events.
This year, the
Research
Group
, coordinated by Prof. Alberto Carrara, L.C.,
professor at the Faculty of Philosophy and
Fellow
is celebrating its 10th anniversary
ince it began
in March 2012
its collaboration with the DANA Foundation: a private philanthropic organization dedicated to
advancing the understanding of the brain in health and disease.
“In these ten years of organizing academic and cultural events
within World Brain Week, the GdN
has been characterized as much by the methodological interdisciplinarity of its approach to sensitive
ranging
dialogue with Italian
and international experts,”
says Prof. Carrara.
From 2012 to date, the Neurobioethics
Research
Group has participated in Brain Week with topics
related to Neuro
Consciousness (2012), Neuro
Economics (2013), Neuro
Memory (2014), Neuro
Right
(2015
), Neuro
2018, Robo
any of these events have been co
organized with SISPI, founded and directed by psychiatrist Dr.
Alberto Passerini, and publications of the proceedings
the journal
Studia Bioethica
followed.
Brain Awareness Week Events Program
March 15
NEURO
COVID.
Two afternoons, online via Zoom:
from
from
4pm to 6pm
March 17
NEURO
SPORT.
One afternoon,
on campus
and online via Zoom.
March 18
NEUROTECH. NEUROTECHNOLOGIES THAT LOVE THE HUMAN
PERSON.
One afternoon,
from 4 to 6pm
in person and online via Zoom in collaboration
with the Faculty of Psychology of the European University of Rome.
