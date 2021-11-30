(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 THE CLIMATE

COUNTDOWN

STUART ROWLEY

PRESIDENT,

FORD OF EUROPE

The global car industry is in the throes of immense

change. The shi to electrication not only represents

the most profound overhaul of the auto industry in

more than a century, but it will also usher in one of

the biggest infrastructural shis the world has ever

seen.

A major factor in this move to electrication is the

climate crisis, the eects of which are already being

felt across the globe and increasingly dicult to

dispute. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate

Change (IPCC) earlier this year said deleterious

climate change was inevitable and, in some cases,

irreversible. The material threat of climate change is

real. And we have to help safeguard against threats

to a healthy, stable environment, where all of us and

our children, and grandchildren, can continue to enjoy

all that our planet has to oer.

As an automaker, we recognise the role we play in

providing solutions to climate change, and we are

playing our part. Our industry has historically been a

great enabler of change and progress, and I believe it

will continue to play a prominent role in the

ourishing of our societies for generations to come.

But for this to happen, our industry and other key

stakeholders – such as national and local

government, energy providers and consumers – need

to come together on this journey into electrication.

Earlier this year, Ford announced that we are all in on

electrication in Europe; it’s why we have one of the

most ambitious plans of any auto company for the

transition to an electric future. By 2030, all Ford

passenger vehicles sold in Europe will be all-electric,

with the majority of our commercial vehicles being

zero emissions capable too. But we know there is

much more to do in the transition to electric.

When we released the rst Go Electric report in the

UK in May this year, there was clearly a growing

appetite for electric vehicles amongst the public, but

also signicant barriers. Consumers cited the lack of

charging infrastructure, prohibitive cost, and

perceived lack of range as the primary reasons for not

considering an electric vehicle. The ndings of this

report, covering eight European countries,

demonstrate that many of these barriers persist

across the continent.

We said in the rst report that knowledge and

education would be key to getting consumers on

board the electrication journey. Although there are

still myriad challenges our industry and

policymakers need to address, the fact that the

public feel more informed around the topic is a good

rst step with getting the consumer on board. This

needs to continue long aer the crucial COP26

climate summit has le Glasgow.

Of course, the climate crisis is not solely about

vehicles or transport. The move to electric vehicle

technology is but one strand of a complex,

multi-layered puzzle. The onus does not lie with a

single company, industry, or sector – it is our

collective responsibility for all of us to address. The

level of change and collaboration will be

uncomfortable at times, but wholly necessary.

For this report, we wanted to understand people’s

views around climate change more generally. The

results are clear – there is overwhelming public

support for measures to curb climate change. Not

only is there support, but a majority of around 90

percent of Europeans feel some level of personal

responsibility in the ght against climate change.

With that responsibility also comes the recognition

that sacrices to our current way of living are

necessary to reduce our emissions. According to our

research, more than 90 percent are willing to make a

sacrice to tackle climate change by for example

forgo foreign travel, reduce energy consumption, and

change their purchasing habits to help ght the

cause.

The European public is clear that they’re willing to

play their part. I rmly believe it is now incumbent on

industry leaders and policymakers not to simply toe

the line, but to make an emphatic case about the

opportunities of electrication to consumers and to

create the infrastructure necessary to support the

vision. It is only with a unied approach that we can

deliver on this promise and successfully make the

switch to electried vehicles.

FOREWORD

CLIMATE CHANGE A KEY

PRIORITY FOR EUROPEANS

The top concerns for Europeans are as follows:

Tackling the

COVID-19 pandemic

Ensuring economic recovery

following COVID-19

Agreeing a global plan

for climate change

Rebalancing

the economy

Putting in strict

measures to combat

climate change now

Improving mental

health provision for

those who need it

Ending systemic

racism and

prejudice

Tackling the

education decit

caused by COVID

Planning and funding

for future pandemics

None of these

Seeking a peaceful, lasting solution

to the situation in Afghanistan

Reducing the

gender pay gap

WHEN ASKED TO RANK THE IMPORTANCE OF

PUTTING IN MEASURES TO COMBAT CLIMATE

CHANGE, 64% RATED IT 8 OR ABOVE OUT OF 10

Overwhelming majority (90%) of Europeans

feel a level of personal responsibility in the ght

against climate change

CLIMATE CHANGE – IT’S PERSONAL!

*sample was given the option of selecting more than one answer

A WORLD WITHOUT…

There is a broad consensus that sacrices to our way of living will be needed to curb

the worst eects of climate change, with more than 90% willing to make a sacrice,

and only 4% saying they’d be unwilling to make any personal sacrice. The following

highlights the key things that Europeans said they’d personally be willing to sacrice:

Not using plastics

/ only using

recyclable plastics

purchase of

new clothes

Reducing

my energy

consumption

Using my

car less

Purchase mainly

locally produced

goods

Not travelling

abroad in

aeroplanes

Working

remotely/not

travelling into oce

Spending less

Not eating

meat

Not having

a car

Reducing

laptop/PC

Not willing to

make sacrices

I don’t believe

there is a climate

change crisis

Only investing in

businesses that

are ethical

Only using

renewable

energies

Stop purchasing items

which are imported

from foreign countries

*sample was given the option of selecting more than one answer

WHAT DO EUROPEANS THINK

IS THE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTOR

TO CLIMATE CHANGE

AVIATION

ENERGY

FOR HOMES

CAR INDUSTRY

NOT SURE 12% OTHER 5%

ENERGY FOR

BUSINESSES

FARMING

TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW

This is what the European public would like to see come about from the COP26 summit:

Global

agreement

on a carbon

reduction

Penalties for businesses

not seen to be positively

contributing to the climate

eort

More

investment in

carbon-neutral

businesses

CO

A plan and/or

guidance for

consumers to

help reduce

personal

CO

An immediate

ban on

investment

in fossil fuel

industries

Countries

forward

their net

zero goals

oil & gas

licenses

According to the World

Resources Institute, greenhouse

gas emissions can be broken

down as follows:

WHAT’S ACTUALLY CAUSING CLIMATE CHANGE

Energy use in industry (24.2%),

Agriculture, Forestry and

Land Use (18.4%),

Energy use in buildings (17.5%)

Road Transport/Car Industry

(11.9%)

Industrial resources

(5.2%),

Waste (3.2%)

Aviation (1.9%)

https://ourworldindata.org/emissions-by-sector

RESPONSIBILITY

Percentage of population who feel personal

responsibility in the ght against climate change.

86% OF PEOPLE

IT’S NOT EASY

think it’s important that they buy products from businesses that

have a positive or carbon-neutral impact on the environment

– with over half (56%) saying it is either very important (40%)

or the most important thing they consider (16%)

In this survey, Spain and Italy

have the highest proportion

of people who feel personal

responsibility in the ght

against climate change

SPAIN

ITALY

NORWAY

POLAND

FRANCE

36% of people still feel they

lack the information and

knowledge to buy an EV.

KNOWLEDGE

COUNTDOWN

TO 2030

64% think that Europe

will be able to switch

to all-electric vehicles

by 2030.

THE FORD VIEW

Home charging with Wallbox chargers or similar could represent the most ecient

way of charging an electric vehicle, as they can be installed at home and le to

charge overnight. However, public charging infrastructure which caters to those who

don’t have access to o-street parking is a necessity, as is a proper high-power DC

charging network to enable long-distance traveling with electric vehicles.

30% say they’re worried about EVs

running out of power or using them

on long trips.

IS EUROPE EV-READY?

FULLY CHARGED

39% of Europeans are worried about where they could

charge their electric car; unsurprisingly a similar percentage

(40%) said there aren’t enough charging points for EV.

26% say they think EV technology needs

to improve before considering it as their

next vehicle

48% say they think the initial cost of

EVs need to come down before they’d

consider switching

To better understand attitudes to climate change, as well electric vehicles, we commissioned

research of 14,000 adults across Europe in October 2021. The surveys, conducted by independent

research agency OnePoll, covered respondents in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, The

Netherlands, Norway, and Poland. The sample for each country was nationally representative,

and the survey adhered to MRS code of standards.

EUROPE COMPARED

Spain and Italy have the

highest proportion (93% and

94% respectively) of people

who feel personal

responsibility in the ght

against climate change.

Germany (85%) and Norway

(87%) have the lowest.

Italy and Spain have the

highest proportion who’d

be willing to use their car

less (37%). Norwegians

are least likely to want to

limit their car use, with

just 25% saying they’d

be willing to do this.

More Brits (34%) think agreeing a

climate change plan is a priority

than the rest of the Europe.

However, a higher proportion of

the Italian (36%), Spanish

(29%), French (29%) and

German (28%) population think

stricter measures to curb climate

change need to be put in place

immediately.

Norway was the only

country not to place

recovering from the

pandemic as the principal

issue facing Europe; for

Norwegians, improving

mental health provision was

selected by 38%, with just

25% saying tackling

COVID-19 was a key issue.

According to a quarter (26%)

of Italians, buying products

from businesses that have a

positive or carbon-neutral

impact on the environment is

the single most important

product consideration. This is

signicantly higher than the

European average (16%).

Brits are more likely

to sacrice purchases

of new clothes than

anywhere in Europe.

44% said they’d be willing

to limit buying new

clothes, versus 32% in

France, 31% in Germany

and 30% in Spain.

Italians are most

condent of being able

to go all-electric by

2030 (70%), followed

by France (69%), and

Norway (67%).

Germans are least

condent, with just

58% saying they think

it is possible.

Spain has the highest proportion

(49%) of people who are concerned

about where they could charge their

electric vehicle. This is followed by

the UK, at 47%, and Poland at 44%.

Norwegians are the least concerned

about charging issues, with just

29% saying they are worried about

where they would charge their EV.

