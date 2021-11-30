(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 THE CLIMATE
COUNTDOWN
STUART ROWLEY
PRESIDENT,
FORD OF EUROPE
The global car industry is in the throes of immense
change. The shi to electrication not only represents
the most profound overhaul of the auto industry in
more than a century, but it will also usher in one of
the biggest infrastructural shis the world has ever
seen.
A major factor in this move to electrication is the
climate crisis, the eects of which are already being
felt across the globe and increasingly dicult to
dispute. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC) earlier this year said deleterious
climate change was inevitable and, in some cases,
irreversible. The material threat of climate change is
real. And we have to help safeguard against threats
to a healthy, stable environment, where all of us and
our children, and grandchildren, can continue to enjoy
all that our planet has to oer.
As an automaker, we recognise the role we play in
providing solutions to climate change, and we are
playing our part. Our industry has historically been a
great enabler of change and progress, and I believe it
will continue to play a prominent role in the
ourishing of our societies for generations to come.
But for this to happen, our industry and other key
stakeholders – such as national and local
government, energy providers and consumers – need
to come together on this journey into electrication.
Earlier this year, Ford announced that we are all in on
electrication in Europe; it’s why we have one of the
most ambitious plans of any auto company for the
transition to an electric future. By 2030, all Ford
passenger vehicles sold in Europe will be all-electric,
with the majority of our commercial vehicles being
zero emissions capable too. But we know there is
much more to do in the transition to electric.
When we released the rst Go Electric report in the
UK in May this year, there was clearly a growing
appetite for electric vehicles amongst the public, but
also signicant barriers. Consumers cited the lack of
charging infrastructure, prohibitive cost, and
perceived lack of range as the primary reasons for not
considering an electric vehicle. The ndings of this
report, covering eight European countries,
demonstrate that many of these barriers persist
across the continent.
We said in the rst report that knowledge and
education would be key to getting consumers on
board the electrication journey. Although there are
still myriad challenges our industry and
policymakers need to address, the fact that the
public feel more informed around the topic is a good
rst step with getting the consumer on board. This
needs to continue long aer the crucial COP26
climate summit has le Glasgow.
Of course, the climate crisis is not solely about
vehicles or transport. The move to electric vehicle
technology is but one strand of a complex,
multi-layered puzzle. The onus does not lie with a
single company, industry, or sector – it is our
collective responsibility for all of us to address. The
level of change and collaboration will be
uncomfortable at times, but wholly necessary.
For this report, we wanted to understand people’s
views around climate change more generally. The
results are clear – there is overwhelming public
support for measures to curb climate change. Not
only is there support, but a majority of around 90
percent of Europeans feel some level of personal
responsibility in the ght against climate change.
With that responsibility also comes the recognition
that sacrices to our current way of living are
necessary to reduce our emissions. According to our
research, more than 90 percent are willing to make a
sacrice to tackle climate change by for example
forgo foreign travel, reduce energy consumption, and
change their purchasing habits to help ght the
cause.
The European public is clear that they’re willing to
play their part. I rmly believe it is now incumbent on
industry leaders and policymakers not to simply toe
the line, but to make an emphatic case about the
opportunities of electrication to consumers and to
create the infrastructure necessary to support the
vision. It is only with a unied approach that we can
deliver on this promise and successfully make the
switch to electried vehicles.
FOREWORD
CLIMATE CHANGE A KEY
PRIORITY FOR EUROPEANS
The top concerns for Europeans are as follows:
Tackling the
COVID-19 pandemic
Ensuring economic recovery
following COVID-19
Agreeing a global plan
for climate change
Rebalancing
the economy
Putting in strict
measures to combat
climate change now
Improving mental
health provision for
those who need it
Ending systemic
racism and
prejudice
Tackling the
education decit
caused by COVID
Planning and funding
for future pandemics
None of these
Seeking a peaceful, lasting solution
to the situation in Afghanistan
Reducing the
gender pay gap
WHEN ASKED TO RANK THE IMPORTANCE OF
PUTTING IN MEASURES TO COMBAT CLIMATE
CHANGE, 64% RATED IT 8 OR ABOVE OUT OF 10
Overwhelming majority (90%) of Europeans
feel a level of personal responsibility in the ght
against climate change
CLIMATE CHANGE – IT’S PERSONAL!
*sample was given the option of selecting more than one answer
A WORLD WITHOUT…
There is a broad consensus that sacrices to our way of living will be needed to curb
the worst eects of climate change, with more than 90% willing to make a sacrice,
and only 4% saying they’d be unwilling to make any personal sacrice. The following
highlights the key things that Europeans said they’d personally be willing to sacrice:
Not using plastics
/ only using
recyclable plastics
purchase of
new clothes
Reducing
my energy
consumption
Using my
car less
Purchase mainly
locally produced
goods
Not travelling
abroad in
aeroplanes
Working
remotely/not
travelling into oce
Spending less
Not eating
meat
Not having
a car
Reducing
laptop/PC
Not willing to
make sacrices
I don’t believe
there is a climate
change crisis
Only investing in
businesses that
are ethical
Only using
renewable
energies
Stop purchasing items
which are imported
from foreign countries
*sample was given the option of selecting more than one answer
WHAT DO EUROPEANS THINK
IS THE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTOR
TO CLIMATE CHANGE
AVIATION
ENERGY
FOR HOMES
CAR INDUSTRY
NOT SURE 12% OTHER 5%
ENERGY FOR
BUSINESSES
FARMING
TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW
This is what the European public would like to see come about from the COP26 summit:
Global
agreement
on a carbon
reduction
Penalties for businesses
not seen to be positively
contributing to the climate
eort
More
investment in
carbon-neutral
businesses
CO
A plan and/or
guidance for
consumers to
help reduce
personal
CO
An immediate
ban on
investment
in fossil fuel
industries
Countries
forward
their net
zero goals
oil & gas
licenses
According to the World
Resources Institute, greenhouse
gas emissions can be broken
down as follows:
WHAT’S ACTUALLY CAUSING CLIMATE CHANGE
Energy use in industry (24.2%),
Agriculture, Forestry and
Land Use (18.4%),
Energy use in buildings (17.5%)
Road Transport/Car Industry
(11.9%)
Industrial resources
(5.2%),
Waste (3.2%)
Aviation (1.9%)
https://ourworldindata.org/emissions-by-sector
RESPONSIBILITY
Percentage of population who feel personal
responsibility in the ght against climate change.
86% OF PEOPLE
IT’S NOT EASY
think it’s important that they buy products from businesses that
have a positive or carbon-neutral impact on the environment
– with over half (56%) saying it is either very important (40%)
or the most important thing they consider (16%)
In this survey, Spain and Italy
have the highest proportion
of people who feel personal
responsibility in the ght
against climate change
SPAIN
ITALY
NORWAY
POLAND
FRANCE
36% of people still feel they
lack the information and
knowledge to buy an EV.
KNOWLEDGE
COUNTDOWN
TO 2030
64% think that Europe
will be able to switch
to all-electric vehicles
by 2030.
THE FORD VIEW
Home charging with Wallbox chargers or similar could represent the most ecient
way of charging an electric vehicle, as they can be installed at home and le to
charge overnight. However, public charging infrastructure which caters to those who
don’t have access to o-street parking is a necessity, as is a proper high-power DC
charging network to enable long-distance traveling with electric vehicles.
30% say they’re worried about EVs
running out of power or using them
on long trips.
IS EUROPE EV-READY?
FULLY CHARGED
39% of Europeans are worried about where they could
charge their electric car; unsurprisingly a similar percentage
(40%) said there aren’t enough charging points for EV.
26% say they think EV technology needs
to improve before considering it as their
next vehicle
48% say they think the initial cost of
EVs need to come down before they’d
consider switching
To better understand attitudes to climate change, as well electric vehicles, we commissioned
research of 14,000 adults across Europe in October 2021. The surveys, conducted by independent
research agency OnePoll, covered respondents in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, The
Netherlands, Norway, and Poland. The sample for each country was nationally representative,
and the survey adhered to MRS code of standards.
EUROPE COMPARED
Spain and Italy have the
highest proportion (93% and
94% respectively) of people
who feel personal
responsibility in the ght
against climate change.
Germany (85%) and Norway
(87%) have the lowest.
Italy and Spain have the
highest proportion who’d
be willing to use their car
less (37%). Norwegians
are least likely to want to
limit their car use, with
just 25% saying they’d
be willing to do this.
More Brits (34%) think agreeing a
climate change plan is a priority
than the rest of the Europe.
However, a higher proportion of
the Italian (36%), Spanish
(29%), French (29%) and
German (28%) population think
stricter measures to curb climate
change need to be put in place
immediately.
Norway was the only
country not to place
recovering from the
pandemic as the principal
issue facing Europe; for
Norwegians, improving
mental health provision was
selected by 38%, with just
25% saying tackling
COVID-19 was a key issue.
According to a quarter (26%)
of Italians, buying products
from businesses that have a
positive or carbon-neutral
impact on the environment is
the single most important
product consideration. This is
signicantly higher than the
European average (16%).
Brits are more likely
to sacrice purchases
of new clothes than
anywhere in Europe.
44% said they’d be willing
to limit buying new
clothes, versus 32% in
France, 31% in Germany
and 30% in Spain.
Italians are most
condent of being able
to go all-electric by
2030 (70%), followed
by France (69%), and
Norway (67%).
Germans are least
condent, with just
58% saying they think
it is possible.
Spain has the highest proportion
(49%) of people who are concerned
about where they could charge their
electric vehicle. This is followed by
the UK, at 47%, and Poland at 44%.
Norwegians are the least concerned
about charging issues, with just
29% saying they are worried about
where they would charge their EV.