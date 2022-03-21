(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to The Signal Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/21/2022 01:31 PM EDT

LC Labs’ Computing Cultural Heritage in the Cloud (CCHC) initiative explores pathways for the Library to deliver its digital collections at scale, using a cloud computing environment. You can read more in previous posts about the initiative. Earlier this year, LC Labs worked with three research fellows in digital history, digital art history, and software librarianship […]