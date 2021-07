(AGENPARL) – lun 19 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to The Signal from the Library of Congress.

07/19/2021 10:04 AM EDT

We’re thrilled to share that Alice Goldfarb has joined the LC Labs team as an Innovation Specialist! Alice will be working on the Computing Cultural Heritage in the Cloud (CCHC) initiative at the Library. The CCHC initiative is supported by a generous grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Centered in LC Labs, the project aims to […]

🔊 Listen to this