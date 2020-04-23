COMPUTER MODEL ENABLES PROTECTIVE VENTILATION

(AGENPARL) – MüNCHEN (BAYERN), gio 23 aprile 2020

According to researcher Wolfgang Wall, Professor for Computational Mechanics at TUM, “The real crux of the problem is that when we’re treating a patient using mechanical ventilation, up until now, there hasn’t been any way to detect overdistention of the lung tissue. From the main bronchial tubes through to the tiniest structures in the lungs, there are more than 20 levels of branching. Currently, there’s no method for measuring what’s happening in the smallest, microlevel branches of the lung during artificial respiration.”

Although some medical texts still – inaccurately – portray the lung’s air sacs (alveoli) as similar to grapevines and bunches of grapes, lung tissue actually has a more sponge-like consistency. And it’s through this fine-walled tissue where the exchange between the air and the bloodstream occurs. Breathing comprises an extremely complex mechanical interaction between the different types of tissue, the liquid film on the tissue and the flow of air.

For several years, TUM researchers have been working to develop ever-more sophisticated models to simulate the behavior of lung tissue and airflow. Together with improved methods of micromechanical testing on lung tissue samples, their research has resulted in the creation of a computational lung model.

This model is the basis of a computer program which can calculate the local strains which would be placed on the lung’s microlevel tissues by different ventilator settings. Having these data at hand, medical staff and doctors can adjust the ventilator settings accordingly to provide a protective ventilation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.tum.de/en/about-tum/news/press-releases/details/35990/