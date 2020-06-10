COMPUTER-GENERATED “SYNTHETIC CONTINGENCY” PLANS AT TIMES OF LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY PROBLEMS: SCENARIOS FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND REMDESIVIR

giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

A computer program for retrosynthetic planning helps develop multiple “synthetic contingency” plans for hydroxychloroquine and also routes leading to remdesivir, both promising but yet unproven medications against COVID-19. These plans are designed to navigate, as much as possible, around known and patented routes and to commence from inexpensive and diverse starting materials, such as to ensure supply in case of anticipated market shortages of the commonly used substrates. Looking beyond current COVID-19 pandemics, development of similar contingency syntheses is advocated for other already-approved medications, in case such medications become urgently needed in mass quantities to face other public-health emergencies.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/DW4Ujd715Ls/D0SC01799J

