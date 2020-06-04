COMPUTATIONAL STUDY OF CATALYST-CONTROLLED REGIODIVERGENT PATHWAYS IN HYDROBORATION OF 1,3-DIENES: MECHANISM AND ORIGIN OF REGIOSELECTIVITY

giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 giugno 2020

Metal-catalyzed hydroboration of 2-substituted 1,3-dienes is a straightforward and effective protocol for preparing synthetically versatile homoallylic boronates. However, controlling the regioselectivity of hydroboration remains a challenge. Hydroboration of 1,3-dienes with iridium and iron complexes as model catalysts gave 4,3- and 4,1-selectivity, respectively. To reveal the catalyst effects on regioselective control, density functional theory calculations were performed to systematically study their detailed mechanisms. Initially, the reactions with both catalysts proceed via a similar process, namely oxidative addition, to break the H−B(Bpin) bond. The different bonding and coordination natures of Ir and Fe then determine which of two reaction pathways is followed, and this determines the regioselectivity. The iridium catalyst favors 4,3-insertion of the 1,3-diene double bond into the Ir–H bond and this eventually leads to 4,3-selectivity. In contrast, iron, which is coordinatively unsaturated, favors 4,1-insertion of the 1,3-diene double bond into the Fe–H bond and this eventually selectively generates a 4,1-product.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00479K

