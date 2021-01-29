sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
COMPUTATIONAL INSIGHTS INTO THE ROLE OF CALCIUM IONS IN PROTEIN–GLYCOSAMINOGLYCAN SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05438K, Paper
Małgorzata M. Kogut, Martyna Maszota-Zieleniak, Mateusz Marcisz, Sergey A. Samsonov
The prediction power of computational methodologies for studying the role of ions in protein–glycosaminoglycan interactions was critically assessed.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/mpQ2dikolw0/D0CP05438K

