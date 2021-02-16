martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl

COMPUTATIONAL INSIGHTS INTO THE FORMATION DRIVING FORCE OF CL-20 BASED SOLVATES AND THEIR DESOLVATION PROCESS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

The crystal and molecular structures, intermolecular interactions, detonation performance, and desolvation process of pure γ-CL-20 and its solvates, namely CL-20/DMF (N,N-dimethylformamide), CL-20/DO (1,4-dioxane) and, CL-20/NMP (N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone), were comparatively studied by density functional theory (DFT) and molecular dynamic (MD) simulations. By a comparison, the effects of different solvents on the molecular, crystal structures of CL-20 were evaluated. Then, the intermolecular interactions between CL-20 and different solvent molecules were studied to clarify the driven force for their formation. The detonation performances of these crystals were also predicted to select potential candidates for low sensitive explosives. In addition, the effects of external electric field on the polarization and electric field assisted desolvation process of the CL-20/DMF solvate were simulated using MD. Our results would provide fundamental insights into the formation and stability of energetic solvates and shed light on the electric field assisted desolvation process of energetic solvates.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/_0mRzeHaV6M/D0CE01648A

Post collegati

COMPUTATIONAL INSIGHTS INTO THE FORMATION DRIVING FORCE OF CL-20 BASED SOLVATES AND THEIR DESOLVATION PROCESS

Redazione

HUTCHISON PORTS WINS CONCESSION FOR SAUDI ARABIAN PORT

Redazione

CARBONYL-ENRICHED HIERARCHICAL CARBON SYNERGIZES REDOX ELECTROLYTE FOR HIGHLY-EFFICIENT AND STABLE SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione

CHIRALITY TRANSFER OF CYSTEINE TO THE PLASMONIC RESONANCE REGION THROUGH SILVER COATING ON GOLD NANOBIPYRAMIDS

Redazione

CRITICAL ASSESSMENT OF REACTION PATHWAYS FOR CONVERSION OF AGRICULTURAL WASTE BIOMASS INTO FORMIC ACID

Redazione

PREPARATION NOVEL TRIPHENYLAMINE-BASED AIE-EFFECT FLUORESCENT PROBE FOR SELECTIVELY DETECTING MERCURY (II) ION IN AQUEOUS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More