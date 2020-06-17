Compromise in an Age of Party Polarization

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 17 giugno 2020

“A willingness to compromise might be THE topic for political scientists to understand in this era of extreme polarization. Jennifer Wolak has done an absolutely masterful job with this critical, but difficult, topic.” — Marc Hetherington, Raymond Dawson Distinguished Bicentennial Professor of Political Science, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

“In this first ever deep look at public attitudes toward compromise, Wolak shows that people hold a principled belief in compromise because they are socialized to believe in it as a democratic value. Drawing on existing data and an innovative series of surveys and experiments, Wolak fully examines how context increases or diminishes support for compromise. Partisanship, conflict, and political environments all play a role in people’s response to compromise, often in unexpected ways. This excellent book is essential reading for anyone interested in one of the most basic of democratic processes, the need for compromise.” — Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln