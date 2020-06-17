mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
Breaking News

MARTEDì 16 GIUGNO 2020 – 229ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

IRAQ: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO NEWLY APPOINTED PRIME MINISTER MUSTAFA…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 17/06/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 230

MINISTERS FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS DISCUSS RECOVERY PACKAGE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH NEWLY APPOINTED IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH NEWLY APPOINTED IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT THE CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE 2020

RUSSIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL SPOKE WITH FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY LAVROV

ANTOLOGIA DELL’ANIMA DI UN PAPA

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE…

Agenparl

COMPROMISE IN AN AGE OF PARTY POLARIZATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 17 giugno 2020

Cover

Compromise in an Age of Party Polarization

First Edition

Jennifer Wolak

Reviews and Awards

“A willingness to compromise might be THE topic for political scientists to understand in this era of extreme polarization. Jennifer Wolak has done an absolutely masterful job with this critical, but difficult, topic.” — Marc Hetherington, Raymond Dawson Distinguished Bicentennial Professor of Political Science, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

“In this first ever deep look at public attitudes toward compromise, Wolak shows that people hold a principled belief in compromise because they are socialized to believe in it as a democratic value. Drawing on existing data and an innovative series of surveys and experiments, Wolak fully examines how context increases or diminishes support for compromise. Partisanship, conflict, and political environments all play a role in people’s response to compromise, often in unexpected ways. This excellent book is essential reading for anyone interested in one of the most basic of democratic processes, the need for compromise.” — Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/compromise-in-an-age-of-party-polarization-9780197510490?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

RENT CAP APPROVED FOR PROPERTY OWNERS RECEIVING CIVIL UNREST ASSISTANCE

Redazione

COMPROMISE IN AN AGE OF PARTY POLARIZATION

Redazione

HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES TO GET BACK ON THEIR FEET AFTER THE BUSHFIRES

Redazione

OMNIBUS ENVIRONMENT BILL COULD HELP MINNESOTA ZOO REOPEN

Redazione

NEWS STORY: NEW TECH TO TACKLE LEAVES ON THE LINE AND DE-ICE PLATFORMS SET TO REVOLUTIONISE BRITISH RAIL TRAVEL

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT BY U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS ERIN NEALY COX AND SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE OFFICE OF THE ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE OF JUSTICE PROGRAMS BILL WOOLF BEFORE THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More