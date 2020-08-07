COMPOSITIONAL-DEPENDENT CHEMICAL AND STRUCTURAL STABILITIES OF MIXED TIN-LEAD INORGANIC HALIDE PEROVSKITES

Alloying tin into lead-based halide perovskites is one of the strategies to reduce the chemical toxicities associated with the lead-containing compounds, while retaining the comparable physical properties. However, tin-based compounds own their own shortages, with the most critical ones being their increased thermodynamic tendencies towards oxidative degradation, as well as vibrational anharmonicities due to the presence of Sn-5s2 lone-pair electrons. Hereby, we performed Density-Functional-Theory calculations to systematically examine the compositional–dependent chemical and structural stabilities for Cs(PbxSn1-x)X3 (X=Cl, Br and I) alloys. We found that oxidative degradation to rhombohedral Cs2SnX6, SnO2 and cubic CsSnX3 tend to be the most favored pathway with no observable compositional–dependent `bowing behavior’, the latter is primarily governed by the bowing-effects in the demixing energies to the two cubic end–members, which are two-order of magnitudes smaller. Potential surface energy scans for the off-center B-site ion displacements further reveal the nonlinearity in the change of vibrational anharmonicity with respect to a linear change of Sn concentration. Such nonlinearity is strongly modulated by the nature of the halide ions, in order to minimize the exchange repulsion between the charge densities of Sn-5s2 lone pairs and the octahedrally coordinating halogen anions.