mercoledì, Settembre 30, 2020
Agenparl

COMPOSITE SKETCH RELEASED IN ROADSIDE ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 30 settembre 2020

Investigators are releasing a composite sketch of a suspect and a CCTV image of the vehicle involved in a roadside assault that occured in August and left the victim with serious stab injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, two men were driving a black Mazda 3 in the community of Renfrew. Their vehicle was being tailgated by a grey or silver SUV, at which time the driver of the Mazda pulled over to the side of the road in the 500 block of 10 Avenue N.E., to let the other driver pass. The driver of the grey SUV also pulled over, got out of his vehicle and walked towards the driver side of the Mazda. He leaned in through the victim’s open window and stabbed the driver before leaving the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and has since been released from hospital.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5’9” to 6’ tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, red baseball cap, white sneakers and a surgical-style mask.

Investigators believe the attacked was unprovoked.

A composite sketch of the suspect and CCTV image of the vehicle are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app

Case #- /4454

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/composite-sketch-released-in-roadside-assault-investigation/

