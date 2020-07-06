lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
COMPOSING PEACE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 06 luglio 2020

Cover

Composing Peace

Mission Composition in UN Peacekeeping

Vincenzo Bove, Chiara Ruffa, and Andrea Ruggeri

Author Information

Vincenzo Bove, Professor of Politics and International Relations, University of Warwick, Chiara Ruffa, Academy fellow and Associate Professor, Uppsala University and Swedish Defence University, Andrea Ruggeri, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Brasenose College, University of Oxford

Vincenzo Bove is Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of Warwick. Prior to joining Warwick, he was British Academy postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Government at the University of Essex. He holds a PhD in Economics (Birkbeck, University of London, 2011), an MSc in Economics (Birkbeck, University of London, 2007) and a BA in Politics (Firenze, 2003). He has held teaching and research appointments at the University of Essex, the University of Genoa, the University of Naples “Federico II”, the University of Venice, IMT Lucca, and Sciences Po, Paris. In his pre-academic life, he served as an officer in the Italian Navy. His research focuses on the arms trade, civil-military relations, international migration, military spending, terrorism, and third-party intervention in civil wars. He has published more than 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals in Economics and Political Science.

Chiara Ruffa is Academy Fellow at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University and associate professor in War Studies at the Swedish Defense University. Her research interests lie at the cross-road between political science, sociology, and peace and conflict research with a specific focus on ideational variables, such as cultures, norms and frames, civil-military relations, soldiers in peacekeeping missions. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in the European Journal of International Relations, Security Studies, Acta Sociologica, International Peacekeeping, Armed Forces and Society, Security and Defence Analysis, Small Wars and Insurgencies, Comparative European Politics, and several edited volumes. Her book, Military Cultures in Peace and Stability Operations, has been published with the University of Pennsylvania Press in 2018. She is an editorial board member of Armed Forces and Society.

Andrea Ruggeri is Professor of Political Science and International Relations and Director of the Centre for International Studies at the University of Oxford. He joined Brasenose College and the Department of Politics and International Relations in 2014. Previously, he was Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Amsterdam from 2010. He holds a PhD in Government (Essex, 2011), an MA International Relations (Essex, 2006) and a BA in Diplomatic and International Sciences (Genova, 2005). His research has been published in several journals including British Journal of Political Science, Comparative Political Studies, International Security, International Interactions amongst others. He is in the editorial board of Journal of Peace Research, Il Politico, International Peacekeeping, Quaderni di Scienza Politica and the Italian Political Science Review/Rivista Italiana di Scienza Politica.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/composing-peace-9780198790655?cc=us&lang=en

