COMPLEX SYSTEMS AND POPULATION HEALTH

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 22 giugno 2020

Fernando Alarid-Escudero, Drug Policy Program, Center for Research and Teaching in Economics, Aguascalientes Area, Mexico

Pierpaolo Andriani, Kedge Business School, Marseille, France

Georgiy Bobashev, Center for Data Science, RTI International, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA

Sally C. Brailsford, University of Southampton Business School, Southampton, UK

Brian Castellani, Department of Sociology, Durham University, Durham, UK

Neal V. Dawson, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Dave C. Evenden, University of Southampton Business School, Southampton, UK

Leah Frerichs, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Lazaros K. Gallos, Center for Discrete Mathematics & Theoretical Computer Science, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, New Jersey, USA

Patricia Goodson, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA

Roman Gulati, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, Washington, USA

Karen Hicklin, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Gary B. Hirsch, Independent Consultant/Learning Environments, Wayland, Massachusetts, USA

Lee D. Hoffer, Department of Anthropology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Jack Homer, Homer Consulting, Barrytown, New York and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Jill Kuhlberg, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Francois R. Lamy, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, Salaya Campus, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

Rene J.F. Melis, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Bobby Milstein, Rethink Health and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

James Moody, Department of Sociology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA

Jordan Nelon, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA

Marcel G.M. Olde Rikkert, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Nathaniel Osgood, Computational Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics Lab, Department of Computer Science, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada

Scott E. Page, Center for the Study of Complex Systems, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

Dana K. Pasquale, Duke Network Analysis Center, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA

Megan S. Patterson, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA

Carolyn M. Rutter, RAND Corporation, Washington, DC, USA

Noemi Schuurman, Department of Methodology and Statistics, Tilburg University, Tilburg, Netherlands

Natalie Smith, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Joe Viana, The Health Services Research Unit, Akershus University Hospital, Lørenskog, Norway

Michael C. Wolfson, School of Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Jon Zelner, School of Public Health, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/complex-systems-and-population-health-9780190880743?cc=us&lang=en