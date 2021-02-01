COMPLEX MAGNETISM IN NI3TEO6 -TYPE CO3TEO6 AND HIGH-PRESSURE POLYMORPHS OF MN3-XCOXTEO6 SOLID SOLUTIONS.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07487J, Communication

Elena Solana-Madruga, Cintli Aguilar-Maldonado, Clemens Ritter, Marielle Huve, Olivier Mentré, Paul Attfield, Angel M. Arevalo-Lopez

New Ni 3 TeO 6 -type (NTO) and double perovskite (DPv) polymorphs of Co 3 TeO 6 are synthesised at pressures of 15 GPa. A complex elliptic helical magnetic order is observed in the NTO polymorph (T N1 …

