mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Agenparl

COMPLEMENTARY INTERPRETATION OF ET(30) POLARITY PARAMETERS OF IONIC LIQUIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 aprile 2020

Reichardt's empirical ET(30) solvent parameter has been established as appropriate polarity scale for ionic liquids. In this study, the relationships of ET(30) of ionic liquids with the empirical Kamlet-Taft polarity parameters α (hydrogen bond donating ability), β (hydrogen bond accepting ability) and π* (dipolariyty/polarizability) as well as Catalán's parameter set SA (solvent acidity), SB (solvent basicity), SP (solvent polarizability) and SdP (solvent dipolarity) are examined by means of multiple square correlation analyses. To solve this main concern, several subtasks have been done. First, the influence of anion structure on ET(30) solvent parameters for various ionic liquids are investigated by use of nine differently substituted pyridinio phenolate betaine dyes of the Reichardt type. It is assumed that halide anions can have an effect on the ET(30) parameter. In the second part, the Kamlet-Taft π* parameters have been independently determined for several protic ionic liquids using 4 tert-butyl-2-(dicyanomethylene)-5-[4-diethylamino)-benzylidene]-Δ3-thiazoline (Th) and N,N-diethyl-4-nitroaniline (DENA) to show the impact of the hydrogen bond donating ability of the IL on the actual π* values as function of probe. α and SA values have been measured using the dicyano-bis(1,10-phenanthroline) iron II complex (Fe) as HBD probe. Finally, the newly determined Reichardt ET(30), Kamlet-Taft and Catalán parameters of ionic liquids were used in addition to literature data to prove correlations of ET(30) with α and π* as well as of ET(30) with SA and SdP. Linear correlations of SdP with the molar concentration of the ionic liquid are highlighted.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/UmzjRwgLW6Y/D0CP01480J

